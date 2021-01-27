Miss K: SSA 'paid' to accommodate MKMVA people for Luthuli House campaign

Miss K said she had personally experienced attempts to sabotage investigations of internal irregularities at the spy agency and agents who cooperated with the investigation alleged that they had been intimidated.

JOHANNESBURG - Unidentified State Capture Commission witness “Miss K” said one of the people she interviewed alleged that money from the State Security Agency (SSA) was used to bus uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members from KwaZulu-Natal for the Protect Luthuli House campaign.

Miss K testified about Project Veza, which was aimed at investigating internal irregularities.

She confirmed that at the executive level, the abuse of the SSA happened under the political leadership of ministers Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo.

“[The] Taking [of] money to fund the Protect Luthuli House campaign.. she [the person I interviewed] indicated the money was used to bus in people from KZN, who were purported to be MKMVA members and the SSA paid for their accommodation, food and transportation.”

