KZN Health Dept already training healthcare workers to handle COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in the country this week from India.

DURBAN - Health authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that they were gearing up for the arrival and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and were already training healthcare workers about how to handle the huge task ahead.

Head of KwaZulu-Natal’s Health Department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, would not be drawn on the vaccine quantities that his province was expecting and who among healthcare workers would be prioritised.

He told members of the provincial Health portfolio committee that they’re still waiting to be briefed on a roll-out plan by the national Health Department.

"The whole implementation is still being discussed by the Department of Health."

But he’s confident they have planned ahead.

"Among the preparation is the training of vaccinators but also the training of the pharmacy staff so that we ensure that how we handle the vaccines and it does not expire in our hands."

Meanwhile, opposition politicians in the province said that they were concerned about the delay in communication from the national department.

