Job losses in hospitality, alcohol sectors a concern as lockdown grinds on

The Restaurant Association of South Africa has urged South Africans to support eateries during these tough times.

CAPE TOWN - There's growing concern for severe job losses in the restaurant and alcohol industries due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the amended level 3 restrictions, alcohol sales are banned and the curfew has been brought forward to 9pm.

This puts restaurants and other licenced venues under severe financial pressure and many have not survived.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dean Macpherson said that court papers had revealed that 165,000 workers had lost their jobs since the first ban on the sale of alcohol ban in March.

"Many, many families have been left destitute without any income or support from breadwinners."

The association's Wendy Alberts said that restaurants would be sitting with large amounts of stock purchased for the festive season.

"We weren't able to move that stock, we've got large debt, we need to pay landlords and we still have a massive amount of debt that we've accumulated from the first level of lockdown."

Members are back at the Union Buildings in Pretoria staging a peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/MDTzSve8Jc EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 26, 2021

