Heads must roll: Committee wants answers on GDE decontamination expenditure

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on Education in Gauteng is concerned about the wasteful and irregular expenditure by the Gauteng Education Department, which spent almost half a billion rand on sanitising schools.

A report has revealed that more than R430 million was paid to service providers between June and August last year.

The decontamination was not recommended by the Health or BasicEeducation departments.

Chairperson of the committee Matome Chiloane has called for an investigation and for those found guilty of the misappropriation of funds to face the consequences.

He said that the department spent exorbitant amounts of money on the services, despite assuring the committee that everything was above board.

“We want heads to roll. It cannot be that during our oversight work, we feel that we have been misled because when we asked questions we were told that there was no such issue up until we saw this report. We are concerned and are calling for an independent investigation to be done by an independent body that is not linked to the department.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he'd consulted with law enforcement agencies and the Auditor-General.

“Whoever was responsible must know that we will take appropriate action.”

