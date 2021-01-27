Golden Arrow finalising contract to reinstate bus law enforcement unit

The joint project with the City of Cape Town and provincial government is aimed at tackling crime on buses.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow on Tuesday said that it was in the process of finalising a contract to reinstate a bus law enforcement unit.

In the latest incident, five men boarded a bus travelling from the CBD to electricity city and robbed passengers.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow is currently finalising a long-term law enforcement contract in partnership with the city in the province. The unit will be tasked with enforcement and intelligence gathering. We are also working with SAPS in terms of search operations.”

A reward is being offered for any information which could help police.

“We are still offering a reward for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of these criminals. Any information can be shared via 0800 11 11 67.”

