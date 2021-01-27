Dlamini-Zuma: Govt offering short-term relief to families affected by Eloise

The storm has claimed the lives of two children and a search continues for a Mpumalanga man.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday said that short-term relief was being provided to hundreds of families affected by tropical storm Eloise.

Eskom has also advised that its infrastructure and network may be down due to strong winds and rainfall, particularly in the North West.

Dlamini-Zuma said that all spheres of government had joined forces to assist those affected by tropical storm Eloise.

“A whole range of ministers who are dealing with this matter and also MECs at provincial level, at local level. We are also working with Salga.”

Dlamini-Zuma said that the extent of the damage was still being assessed: “So that we can implement the short-term measures to assist and to relieve the pressures from families and communities.”

South Africans are being urged to remain vigilant as more heavy rainfall is expected to hit other parts of the country including the North West, Free State and Northern Cape.

