DA forges ahead with legal action against Ramaphosa over vaccine plan details

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was moving ahead with its court action to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to release details of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

On Wednesday, the party said South Africa hadn’t administered a single dose with no signs that this would be happening anytime soon.

In its weekly live broadcast, Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille said Ramaphosa had failed to table a detailed, costed and practical vaccine acquisition plan.

Last week, DA leader John Steenhuisen threatened court action if the party is not answered within seven days.

More than a week has passed, and the party said it had no choice but to file court papers.

Zille said: “We’re asking the court to give an order to ensure that Ramaphosa answers the questions that Steenhuisen has put to him, to which we’ve had no answers yet.”

On Monday, Ramaphosa said the country would soon receive its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute in India, which is the world’s largest vaccine producer.

He didn’t give exact timeframes but said it would reach all parts of the country and would be phased to ensure that those most in need are prioritised.

