CT musicians scramble to make ends meet as lockdown continues

The arts and culture sector in the Western Cape has lost more than R58 million since March. This as the COVID-19 lockdown has shutdown theatres and other venues.

CAPE TOWN - The arts and culture sector in the Western Cape is bleeding jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Over the past year, thousands of people working in the sector have had make huge sacrifices.

Some have had to sell their cars and personal belongings.

Clint Viljoen, a musician from Cape Town, said that not being able to work was extremely tough.

"Financially I was down and out, I had to sell some of my sound equipment, which wasn't nice for me to do because these things you have to get again."

Tracey Daniels, a singer who worked on cruise ships, said that the latest lockdown had not made it easy for entertainers.

"Now that the liquor ban is back, that means they are not going to be taking any more musicians. People come there to have a drink and listen to music."

