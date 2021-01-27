COVID-19 battered tourism sector hopes equity fund will provide major boost
The Tourism Equity Fund is aimed at drawing more black entrepreneurs into a sector ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.
CAPE TOWN - The tourism industry is hoping for a boost after the president unveiled a more than R1 billion fund on Tuesday.
"This industry supports about one-and-a-half-million direct and indirect jobs but this is not nearly enough."
As President Cyril Ramaphosa explains, the majority of black-owned business ventures in tourism will benefit from the fund.
"This is a sector that is in the main labour intensive and therefore has immense job creation potential."
