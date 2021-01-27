Court told fleeing Thoriso Themane was kicked out of car in his final moments

The 28-year-old was assaulted and murdered in Flora Park in February 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The final moments of slain musician Thoriso Themane have again been laid bare at the Polokwane High Court.

Two witnesses were called to take the stand on Tuesday.

Witness number two has testified that he was inside a car with witness number 3 when Themane made his way towards the vehicle.

Themane who was beaten, tried to run for safety after he was assaulted by a group of teenagers at a park near his home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi: "He mentioned that Thoriso was approaching the car as he was rushing to get in. They did not let him in, instead, he slapped the deceased with an open hand. Witness number three kicked him out of their car."

The two witnesses attempted to leave the scene when they saw the group of teens approaching Themane.

Court proceedings will resume on Wednesday, with more witnesses expected to testify.

