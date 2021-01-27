City of Joburg bags Public Library Innovation Award

Joburg libraries were recognised for their contribution to providing remote digital library services during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has clinched the 2020 Public Library Innovation Award for its COVID-19 Facebook digital video series.

The prize, worth $1,500, was granted by an international non-profit organisation, Electronic Information for Libraries on Wednesday.

The series featured reading development, the use of cellphone applications at home as well as access to online content for e-learning and for personal development.

In a statement, the city said: “This Award also recognises the work of all library staff who responded to the call for online services during the hard lockdown, those who answered the call to be creative, think outside the box and contributed with ideas, content, and created videos with guidance from the eLearning services.”

