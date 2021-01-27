Case of man accused of leaking Maths Paper 2 postponed to March

Daniel Shikwambana, who is currently out on R1,000 bail, made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The case against a 31-year-old male charged in connection with the theft of the Maths Paper 2 examination has been postponed to 16 March for further investigations.

He worked for a company contracted by the Department of Basic Education to print the 2020 matric exams.

In the meantime, law enforcement authorities are continuing their probe on the leaks of Physical and Life Science papers, which were leaked just days after the Maths Paper 2 incident.

