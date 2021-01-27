Attempt to postpone Jafta's testimony was not malicious, says Dlodlo

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, explaining that she merely wanted a briefing beforehand based on her constitutional obligation to oversee intelligence.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said her failed attempt to postpone the evidence of director general of intelligence Loyiso Jafta at the State Capture Commission was not malicious.

The minister said her request for a postponement was not meant to circumvent efforts to rebuild the agency as some seemed to suggest.

Her legal team failed to postpone Jafta’s testimony and on Wednesday, an unidentified witness – referred to as Miss K, testified.

Dlodlo said the law enjoined her as minister of intelligence to exercise oversight and ultimate executive authority over all intelligence matters of the country.

She said such oversight would be near impossible without information at her disposal.

Dlodlo further explained that she asked for a briefing from Jafta so she could also brief the president.

She said she would exercise her right to file a formal substantive application to the commission and would continue to observe the proceedings

