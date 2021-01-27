At least 70 people injured in Klapmuts after truck overturns

The workers were being transported on the back of the truck when the crash happened earlier on Wednesday morning on the R44.

CAPE TOWN - At least 70 people have been injured after a truck overturned near Klapmuts in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics said no one was seriously injured but the patients have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The ferrying of workers on the backs of trucks and bakkies has been a major safety concern for years now with several accidents reported every year.

There have been calls for an end to the practice and severe punishment for those who flout the law.

