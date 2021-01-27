ASN: Govt must intervene before xenophobic attacks escalate

This week foreign-owned shops were targeted again in the Durban CBD, allegedly by members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.

DURBAN - The African Solidarity Network (ASN) has on Wednesday asked the government to develop and implement awareness campaigns to tackle xenophobia in the country.

The NGO said it was important that social and systemic issues that led to xenophobic violence were urgently addressed.

This week, foreign-owned shops were targeted again in the Durban CBD, allegedly by members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.

Executive director at the African Solidarity Network Daniel Dunia said government needed to act fast and foster social cohesion before xenophobic violence escalated in the country.

“These xenophobic attacks need an urgent intervention from the government before more people end up losing their lives and cause a bloodbath between locals and foreign nationals.”

Dunia said the first step was to inform South Africans about the harsh realities that led to mass immigration into the country.

“Government should take the necessary steps to protect foreign nationals and also initiate interventionist measures aimed at fostering understanding of the conditions that often lead foreign nationals to seek refuge in South Africa,

in the same way that South African exiles sought refuge across the continent in the brutal days of apartheid.”

Dunia said ordinary citizens could also play their role by promoting the values of ubuntu and reported incidents of violence to the police.

