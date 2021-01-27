5 new ANC MPs sworn-in to replace those lost to COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) appointed five new members of Parliament who will fill vacancies in the National Assembly.

The party has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, with Minister in the Presidency and former Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu being the latest to succumb to the virus.

The Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party have also lost public representatives to COVID-19.

The new members were sworn in at a hybrid ceremony by Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli on Wednesday.

This week, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it recently lost five veteran leaders in the province to COVID-19 .

One of the new MPs sworn in is Chinese-born businesswoman Dr Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng who replaced former Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu.

Former eThekweni councillor Kavilan Pillay replaced Loyiso Mpumlwana who served on the constitutional review committee.

Former OR Tambo District Mayor Dingaan Myolwa from the Eastern Cape replaced the late Pumza Dyantyi.

