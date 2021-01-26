Zondo inquiry hears how R1.9 billion couldn’t be accounted for at SSA

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission was in possession of affidavits to support these claims.

JOHANNESBURG - More startling revelations have been shared at the state capture commission on Tuesday, including how R1.9 billion couldn’t be accounted for at the State Security Agency (SSA).

On Tuesday, the agency’s acting director general Loyiso Jafta presented his testimony revealing that in 2017, R125 million was unaccounted for because reporting was done through word of mouth.

Jafta said only a verbal instruction was needed to get millions of rands to be released.

Zondo's reacted to the amounts that were recorded: “It’s like cash just gets dished out; you can have R19 million, you can have R5 million, you can have R3 million and people take the cash and just walk out.”

Jafta said the law and the Constitution were elective and executive overreach and unlawful instructions were the order of the day.

Jafta said he believed people who were using intelligence as a cash cow did not think there would ever be accountability.

He said intelligence was also used to carry out personal projects of former President Jacob Zuma.

Jafta said Zuma’s wife MaNtuli was held in the custody of the SSA after she was accused of poisoning him.

“I absolutely believe [she was held] against her will and there is sufficient evidence that points at her being disagreeable to the circumstances she found herself in.”

Zondo said: “It would be detention against her by an organ of state in circumstances where no law allowed the organ of state to detain her.”

