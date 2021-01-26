WC Social Development MEC wants meeting with national minister over Sassa issues

Over the past few weeks, thousands of people have been queuing outside of Sassa offices to renew their temporary disability grants.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has requested a meeting with the national minister and all MEC's in the country.

Fernandez has called the meeting to discuss the challenges facing the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Western Cape Social Development spokesperson Joshua Chigome: "We are worried about the lack of urgency to address valid concerns, which include amongst other whether there are plans to address the needs of many applicants who desperately require emergency assistance such as food relief or vouchers."

