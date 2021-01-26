Uganda's Bobi Wine confirms military has left his home as ordered by court

The court said that Wine was being illegally detained at his home and that his property was not a detention facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said that the police and army had finally left his house.

Nearly 24 hours after the Uganda high court ruled that they must vacate, they had remained defiant.

Wine told Eyewitness News that he urged the international community not to take their eyes away from Uganda.



The court also said that if the army and police had any accusation against him, they should charge him and take him to court while following due process.

Bobi Wine has told Eyewitness News that they’ve finally moved.

"I can see the police and military moving away from our house. I have also summoned the leadership team of the party and those that have arrived have been allowed to come in. Thanks to the international pressure because that is what General Museveni's regime yields to most and I request them not to take their attention away from Uganda."

Bobi Wine wants to file an application in the supreme court to challenge the outcome of the elections that were held on 14 January – the same day that he was arrested.

