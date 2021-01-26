Traditional healer accused of child rape to apply for bail

He allegedly lured boys and girls, aged between 13 and 18, to his house where he'd sexually assault them.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly traditional healer accused of child rape is expected to apply for bail tomorrow.

He was arrested a week ago in the Motherwell area.

The police's Priscila Naidu, said: “One victim reported the incident to his parents. Since his arrest, three other cases have been opened against him – two for sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape.”

