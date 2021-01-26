20°C / 22°C
Traditional healer accused of child rape to apply for bail

He allegedly lured boys and girls, aged between 13 and 18, to his house where he'd sexually assault them.

© andreyuu/123rf.com
© andreyuu/123rf.com
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An elderly traditional healer accused of child rape is expected to apply for bail tomorrow.

He was arrested a week ago in the Motherwell area.

He allegedly lured boys and girls, aged between 13 and 18, to his house where he'd sexually assault them.

The police's Priscila Naidu, said: “One victim reported the incident to his parents. Since his arrest, three other cases have been opened against him – two for sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape.”

