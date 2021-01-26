Thousands arrested in KZN for flouting alert level 3 regulations

This follows multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations launched after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from alert level one lockdown in December last year.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Over the past four weeks, 7,270 people have been arrested for flouting alert level-three lockdown regulations over the past four weeks.

This follows multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations launched after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from alert level one lockdown in December last year in an effort to ease pressure on the healthcare system.

The police’s Jay Naicker said that 1,579 private citizens and business-people were among those arrested for failing to adhere to the curfew.

“During the same period, 5,228 people have been arrested in various public spaces for not wearing a mask. During these operations, 400 people were also found to be transporting, selling or consuming liquor in a public space.”



At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Thembinkosi Jula said that the high number of arrests was concerning and urged citizens to comply with the regulations in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.