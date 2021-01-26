Systems will be put in place to assure no vaccine discrepancies - Gauteng govt

The province said it expected the first batch of vaccines to arrive at the end of this week, with healthcare workers first in line to be inoculated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Tuesday said that systems would be put in place to track those who had been vaccinated in order to prevent discrepancies.

The province said it planned to vaccinate over 10 million people to achieve herd immunity.

Head of medical supplies, Dumisani Malele, said the department would be using an electronic system to track progress.

“There will be a system where people will be registering to make sure we vaccinate the correct people so that we don’t find a person who is not supposed to be a healthcare worker being vaccinated. There will be pre-registration where people come to the facilities and at the vaccination sites, they will have made an appointment and pre-booked.”

