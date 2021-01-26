Restaurant association wants alcohol sales ban lifted

Members are back at the Union Buildings in Pretoria staging a peaceful protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa on Tuesday said the alcohol sales ban and the curfew have had a devastating impact on the industry.

The association's Wendy Alberts said the Presidency had received their memorandum and they remained hopeful the COVID-19 lockdown regulations would be reviewed.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa said since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a total ban on the sale of alcohol in December, thousands of restaurant workers had been left without an income.

The body said estimated financial losses were already in the billions.

The association's Wendy Alberts said: “We are still waiting outside the Union Buildings until we get that meeting or we will be writing to the president's office again and at this point in time, we have certainly highlighted to government on the hardships that we've got.”

Alberts said they were looking forward to meeting with government at the Union Buildings to discuss the lifting of restrictions so that those employed in the restaurant industry could earn a living.

