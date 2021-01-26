Pastor Omotoso, co-accused due in PE High Court today

The trio face a string of charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

CAPE TOWN - The long-running criminal case of Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused is set to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

The matter, which dates back to 2017, has been delayed numerous times.

Omotoso was arrested in 2017 and has been behind bars ever since.

Co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have been out on bail.

The trio face a string of charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

One delay after the other has dragged it out into 2021 and the COVID-19 lockdown hasn't helped matters.

Last November, an application brought by Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho to try to have the evidence of two State witnesses ruled inadmissible was dismissed by the High Court in Port Elizabeth.

A recent bail bid was also unsuccessful and an application for leave to appeal was also dismissed.

Omotoso is accused of sexually abusing girls and young women while they were members of his church.

His co-accused allegedly recruited his victims.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

