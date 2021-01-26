Parly calls for probe into heavy congestion at borders during festive season

They also want the establishment of a one-stop border post with neighbouring countries to address challenges at the Beitbridge Border Post.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s home affairs committee want a multi-departmental investigation into the heavy congestion at the country’s borders during the festive season.

The Department of Home Affairs has on Tuesday briefed the committee following an oversight visit to the country’s ports of entry.

Parliament’s home affairs committee visited Beitbridge Border Post earlier this year in response to the challenges faced at this port of entry during the festive season.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said a one-stop-border post and the border management authority could help solve the problem.

“It will ensure that we attend to these border-related issues.”

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said the country’s borders were in desperate need of investment.

“The other issue that we noticed is the lack of infrastructure when it comes to our borderlines. Serious investments have to be made in terms of our borderlines.”

