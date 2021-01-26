Over 100,000 litres of water delivered to drought-stricken NC daily

So far, more than 1.2 million litres have been transported from the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Over 100,000 litres of water are being delivered to drought-stricken parts of the Northern Cape on a daily basis.

So far, more than 1.2 million litres have been transported from the Western Cape.

On Tuesday, Western Cape Local Government MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “About 1.2 million litres of drinking water has been supplied to communities [in the Northern Cape].”

The Northern Cape was officially declared a disaster area in January last year.

Although government set aside R300 million for emergency drought relief, farmers in the area say the assistance was nowhere near sufficient.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.