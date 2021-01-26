Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG over transphobic comments

In it, the former radio presenter chats to fellow YFM alumni, Sol Phenduka about transgender women referring to them as 'shemale' and women with male private parts.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial service provider Old Mutual has withdrawn its sponsorship for popular YouTube podcaster MacGyver Mukwevho following transphobic comments made in one episode.

A clip of an episode of Mukwevho's podcast, called #PodcastWithMacG, was posted on Twitter on Monday.

In it, the former radio presenter chats to fellow YFM alumni Sol Phenduka about transgender women referring to them as "shemale" and women with male private parts. They also joke about how a number of famous men have had relations with transgender women in the past.

idk yall. is any of this funny??? pic.twitter.com/MXPUmZYBrI Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 25, 2021

Many were outraged by the utterances and called on Mukwevho's sponsors, including Old Mutual, to immediately disassociate themselves with him.

Discrimination in the guise of being raw & unfiltered wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted! Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 26, 2021

Dear MacG



Your freedom stops where mine begins.



Your jokes are a matter of life or death for me and those like me.



Its as simple as that Beverley Ditsie (@bevditsie) January 26, 2021

Sol Phenduka used the term shemale to describe a trans person, adding the phrase woman-with-a-dick, twice. Their fans are saying: But MacGs podcast is meant to be uncensored. Sadly you cant veil irresponsible & derogatory content by calling it uncensored (@LumkoJohnson) January 26, 2021

DEPLATFORM MACG TODAY pic.twitter.com/ZKgkOFeeMr girl we going to islam? (@AbutiDlazof) January 25, 2021

Old Mutual was quick yo respond to the outcry and released a statement announcing it was cutting ties with Mukwevho.

Old Mutuals statement in reference to MacGs podcast. pic.twitter.com/ngWcUbxgfI Old Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) January 26, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.