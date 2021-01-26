20°C / 22°C
Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG over transphobic comments

In it, the former radio presenter chats to fellow YFM alumni, Sol Phenduka about transgender women referring to them as 'shemale' and women with male private parts.

FILE: MacGyver Mukwevho. Picture: Macgyver Mukwevho/Twitter.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Financial service provider Old Mutual has withdrawn its sponsorship for popular YouTube podcaster MacGyver Mukwevho following transphobic comments made in one episode.

A clip of an episode of Mukwevho's podcast, called #PodcastWithMacG, was posted on Twitter on Monday.

In it, the former radio presenter chats to fellow YFM alumni Sol Phenduka about transgender women referring to them as "shemale" and women with male private parts. They also joke about how a number of famous men have had relations with transgender women in the past.

Many were outraged by the utterances and called on Mukwevho's sponsors, including Old Mutual, to immediately disassociate themselves with him.

Old Mutual was quick yo respond to the outcry and released a statement announcing it was cutting ties with Mukwevho.

