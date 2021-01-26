Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG over transphobic comments
JOHANNESBURG - Financial service provider Old Mutual has withdrawn its sponsorship for popular YouTube podcaster MacGyver Mukwevho following transphobic comments made in one episode.
A clip of an episode of Mukwevho's podcast, called #PodcastWithMacG, was posted on Twitter on Monday.
In it, the former radio presenter chats to fellow YFM alumni Sol Phenduka about transgender women referring to them as "shemale" and women with male private parts. They also joke about how a number of famous men have had relations with transgender women in the past.
idk yall. is any of this funny??? pic.twitter.com/MXPUmZYBrILelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 25, 2021
Many were outraged by the utterances and called on Mukwevho's sponsors, including Old Mutual, to immediately disassociate themselves with him.
Discrimination in the guise of being raw & unfiltered wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted!Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 26, 2021
Dear MacGBeverley Ditsie (@bevditsie) January 26, 2021
Your freedom stops where mine begins.
Your jokes are a matter of life or death for me and those like me.
Its as simple as that
Sol Phenduka used the term shemale to describe a trans person, adding the phrase woman-with-a-dick, twice. Their fans are saying: But MacGs podcast is meant to be uncensored. Sadly you cant veil irresponsible & derogatory content by calling it uncensored(@LumkoJohnson) January 26, 2021
DEPLATFORM MACG TODAY pic.twitter.com/ZKgkOFeeMrgirl we going to islam? (@AbutiDlazof) January 25, 2021
Old Mutual was quick yo respond to the outcry and released a statement announcing it was cutting ties with Mukwevho.
Old Mutuals statement in reference to MacGs podcast. pic.twitter.com/ngWcUbxgfIOld Mutual SA (@OldMutualSA) January 26, 2021
