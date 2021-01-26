Mufamadi: ANC needs to deal with factionlaism once and for all

Sydney Mufamadi is warning that factionalism in South Africa is extremely dangerous and the African National Congress (ANC) needs to face this head-on because it has a snowball effect on the well-being of the country.

Mufamadi is the former chair of the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency.

He was testifying at the state capture commission on Monday, where he revealed that the State Security Agency's special operations unit was a law unto itself and served political interests.

Mufamadi said that the ANC needed to deal with factionalism once and for all.

"You cannot stay untarnished by avoiding a hot debate, molly-coddling each other to the detriment of the country. People who commit themselves to factionalism have no right to avail themselves for public office because they're just taking their baggage into the public sphere."

