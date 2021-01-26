UPDATE: Zondo dismisses State Security minister's bid to postpone DG's evidence

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s legal team said that she only received his affidavit at 8pm and had not had a chance to look at it to ensure that it would not compromise national security.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed an application by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to adjourn and postpone the evidence of acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta.

Jafta is already on the stand and set to commence his testimony.

But Deputy Chief Justice Zondo said that in his opinion, there was nothing in the evidence that would endanger national security and that he was running out time, especially after losing a week while he was in isolation.

