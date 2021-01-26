MaNtuli was held against her will after accused of poisoning Zuma, says Jafta

Loyiso Jafta’s testimony is continuing after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed an application by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to postpone it.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting State Security director general Loyiso Jafta on Tuesday said former President Jacob Zuma’s wife, Mantuli, was held by intelligence against her will after she was accused of poisoning him.

Former chair of the high-level panel into the agency Sidney Mufamadi told the commission that Mantuli’s accommodation was one of the projects that millions were spent on.

But Jafta said it was more sinister: “I absolutely believe [she was held] against her will and there is sufficient evidence that points at her being disagreeable to the circumstances she found herself in.”

Zondo then said: “That would be quite serious, it would be detention by an organ of state in circumstances where no law allowed the organ of state to detain her.”

Jafta has told the state capture commission that the law and Constitution were optional at the agency and that executive overreach and unlawful instructions were the order of the day.

He has confirmed that intelligence agents and budgets were used to support African National Congress (ANC) factions and campaigns.

Jafta said the proclamation by Zuma to change the intelligence structure from national security to a State Security Agency was the beginning of a systemic gap in accountability.

Jafta said millions would be allocated, sometimes for fictitious projects.

“Through using the temporary advance instrument, they would give you R10 million in cash and you implement the programme over a period of time.”

He said immovable assets of the agency were registered in the names of agents and became part of their estate.

