Maimane explains why his One SA Movement is backing independent candidates

CAPE TOWN - Mmusi Maimane is looking to make a comeback to Parliament in 2024, but through independent candidates and his One South Africa Movement.

The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader said that the Constitutional Court ruling calling for independent candidates to be included in national elections could offer South Africans another political alternative that did not involve established political parties.

On Monday, Maimane announced that One SA (OSA) would be endorsing scores of independent candidates for the local government elections.

Maimane led the official opposition through some of its most challenging times in Parliament, before his controversial resignation in 2019, after four years at the helm.

Yesterday, Maimane said that his One SA movement would endorse a number of independent candidates who would contest the local government elections later this year.

He said this would also be the case for the 2024 national elections.

"The reason we want to give direct democracy an opportunity to work is to ensure that accountability is always with them. As far as Mmusi Maimane is concerned, we will be using the same model in 2024 and I want to stand because I really believe in this country and play my part for this nation and in 2024 and you'll see me there."

Maimane said that directly elected independent candidates had a big role to play because of the failed party-political system.

