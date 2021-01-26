Lesufi calls for probe after R431mln spent on disinfecting GP schools

An investigation by 'Daily Maverick' brought to light a report by the department revealing that more than R430 million was spent on decontaminating schools between June and August last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has on Tuesday called for an investigation following the emergence of an eye-watering amount spent to disinfect Gauteng schools.

An investigation by Daily Maverick brought to light a report by the department revealing that more than R430 million was spent on decontaminating schools between June and August last year.

According to Daily Maverick, the money was used to procure the cleaning services of companies - some who are not even in the business of disinfecting - to disinfect, decontaminate and deep clean schools across the province.

In his response to the story, Lesufi said he was dismayed, taken aback by the hefty price tag spent on the services and not even aware of it.

"I was not aware, I only became aware when the journalist requested the information and when I went through the report I was completely taken aback," he told 702's Mandy Wiener.

"The MEC is at an advanced stage in consulting with relevant law enforcement agencies to take up these investigations including requesting the Auditor General to check and verify if there was value for money used," his department said.

Lesufi added that he was committed to leaving "no stone unturned on this including holding those who procured these services accountable".

