KZN health dept: We still have no clarity on COVID vaccine rollout

DURBAN - While the country prepares to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this week, health authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they were yet to receive clarity from the national department regarding the rollout.

But KwaZulu-Natal’s Health Department head doctor Sandile Tshabalala has told the province’s health portfolio committee that staff members will be ready once the plan has been shared.

According to the national health department’s director general Dr Sandile Buthelezi, South Africa should receive the first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from India by Friday.

But in KwaZulu-Natal, Tshabalala said all they knew was that health workers would be first in line for the inoculations.

“As to which health workers and how the different healthcare workers are going to be looked at, that is still being discussed.”

Tshabalala said the province had set up structures at regional and local levels to prepare for the rollout.

“In terms of us being ready, we have technical working committees that are part of the vaccine rollout committee and plan. The different districts continue to be prepared.”

He said more details would be shared as they became available from the national health department

