Kodwa: Incident with unmasked Mtsweni-Tsipane an insult to Mthembu's memory

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane came under fire for failing to wear a mask, which is mandatory, and signed an admission of guilt on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member and deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane insulted Jackson Mthembu’s memory by not wearing a mask at his funeral.

Kodwa criticised what he called an avoidable situation during a virtual memorial in honour of the late Minister in the Presidency.

Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 last week and was laid to rest on Sunday.

Kodwa said that Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane’s behaviour was unacceptable.

"For someone to actually berate the opposite with regards to wearing masks at his solemn send-off, was an insult to his memory. The news today was not about celebrating the life of Jackson but about this avoidable incident."

