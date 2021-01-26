20°C / 22°C
Health Dept records 4,551 new COVID-19 cases, 243 more fatalities

In an encouraging sign, the Health Department said that 4,551 new infections had been picked up. It's almost half the number of cases reported the day before.

A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and forty-three more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, reported overnight, have pushed the national death toll to 41,117.

In an encouraging sign, the Health Department said that 4,551 new infections had been picked up. It's almost half the number of cases reported the day before.

Since the start of the outbreak, South Africa's caseload has ballooned to 1,417,000. The largest percentage of these infections were picked up in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The recovery rate has edged up to 87.6%. This means that 1,241,000 people have recuperated so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

