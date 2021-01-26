Health Dept records 4,551 new COVID-19 cases, 243 more fatalities

In an encouraging sign, the Health Department said that 4,551 new infections had been picked up. It's almost half the number of cases reported the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and forty-three more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, reported overnight, have pushed the national death toll to 41,117.

Since the start of the outbreak, South Africa's caseload has ballooned to 1,417,000. The largest percentage of these infections were picked up in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The recovery rate has edged up to 87.6%. This means that 1,241,000 people have recuperated so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 417 537 with 4 551 new cases identified. Regrettably, we report 243 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 41 117. Our recoveries now stand at 1 241 421, representing a recovery rate of 87,6% pic.twitter.com/Qa3kcqQt2r Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 25, 2021

