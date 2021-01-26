Govt says it’s assessing damage caused by storm Eloise across SA

Eloise has claimed the lives of two children so far and a search is on for a 40-year-old man in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Monday said it was assessing the damage caused by tropical storm Eloise across the country and would be assisting those affected.

Heavy rains have also left hundreds of people displaced after their homes were wrecked by floods.

Tropical Storm Eloise has wreaked havoc in parts of the country especially in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Mpumalanga, a five-year-old boy was swept away by floods, while a 14-year-old teenager drowned in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said government was working with the affected districts.

“And government is working as a whole. We have a whole range of ministers who are dealing with this matter.”

Communities have been called to lend a hand where they can as the South African Weather Service warns that heavy rains are expected to hit the eastern parts of the country.

