Gauteng Health Dept plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from Monday

Health authorities said that they aimed to vaccinate over 10 million Gauteng residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said it planned to start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine next Monday.

The first batch of vials are expected to arrive in the province by the end of this week and the first to be inoculated will be healthcare workers.

The Gauteng Heath Department has shed some light on its COVID-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout.

Head of medical supplies, Dumisani Malele, said that they wanted to make the vaccine available to as many people as possible.

“We are planning as Gauteng to vaccinate over 10.72 million people.”

Malele said that the vaccinations would be administered in phases - even for frontline workers.

“There are also four categories for healthcare workers in terms of prioritisation. Category one is for those who are conducting aerosol-generating procedures, which is incubation, ventilation and taking COVID-19 specimens.”

The department said that for the first phase it would be using all its health facilities, both private and public hospitals, with a plan to vaccinate around 40 healthcare workers per day.

