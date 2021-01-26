20°C / 22°C
Eloise claimed two lives in SA, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

A five-year-old boy was swept away by floods in Mpumalanga while in KwaZulu-Natal, a 14-year-old teenager drowned.

Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Beira, Mozambique, on Saturday, 23 January 2021. Picture: Gauteng Weather FB
Tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Beira, Mozambique, on Saturday, 23 January 2021. Picture: Gauteng Weather FB
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has confirmed that two people have died following heavy rains brought by tropical storm Eloise.

A five-year-old boy was swept away by floods in Mpumalanga while in KwaZulu-Natal, a 14-year-old teenager drowned.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has given an update on the tropical storm, which has affected provinces including Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal Mpumalanga.

Dlamini-Zuma said that government was working to assist those affected.

