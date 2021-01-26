Elgar steadies South Africa after early wickets against Pakistan

Elgar and du Plessis have so far added 31 for the third wicket after Aiden Markram (13) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) fell, leaving the tourists wobbling at 63-2.

KARACHI - South Africa reached 94-2 at lunch on the first day of the opening Test in Karachi as they began their first Test in Pakistan in 14 years on Tuesday.

Opener Dean Elgar was on a solid 46 with Faf du Plessis on 14 after South Africa won a crucial toss on a flat, grass-less National Stadium pitch.

Elgar and du Plessis have so far added 31 for the third wicket after Aiden Markram (13) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) fell, leaving the tourists wobbling at 63-2.

Left-hander Elgar has struck seven boundaries in his two-hour stay to defy Pakistan's pace and spin attack.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had Markram caught in the slip, while van der Dussen was run out after attempting a quick single.

Pakistan handed left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and opener Imran Butt Test caps as they went for a combination of two spinners and three fast bowlers.

South Africa also kept the same formula with Keshav Maharaj and George Linde - both left-arm spinners - along with their much-vaunted pace trio.

The two-match Test series marks the first tour of South Africa to Pakistan in 14 years, a leap forward for the revival of international cricket in the host country.

A deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team in 2009 froze international tours to Pakistan before their gradual reintroduction in recent years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.