DA calls on Makhura to take action against Lesufi

A report has revealed that more than R430 million was spent on decontaminating schools between June and August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said Gauteng Premier David Makhura should hold Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi accountable for the millions spent fogging schools for only three months.

The party said these millions could have been spent on building more schools and providing additional mobile classrooms to ease overcrowding.

Lesufi said he was consulting law enforcement and the Auditor General.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to leave no stone unturned on this including holding on those who procured these services accountable.”

