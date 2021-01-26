COVID-19 vaccine sceptics simply want more info, says UJ professor

Government and scientists have been criticised for sending mixed messages about the COVID-19 jabs with just a few days to go before the first batch arrives in South Africa for health workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Director of the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Carin Runciman, said that the majority of people who were sceptical about the COVID-19 vaccine were simply demanding more information in order to make an informed decision.

A recent online survey conducted by the university and the Human Sciences Research Council found that among the 10,000 participants, 67% of adults would definitely or probably take the vaccine once it was available to them.

Government and scientists have been criticised for sending mixed messages about the COVID-19 jabs with just a few days to go before the first batch arrives in South Africa for health workers.

Runciman said that many participants indicated that they wanted to know more about the vaccine and specifically about any possible side effects.

She said that age and race also played a role in the level of knowledge about the vaccine.

"Black African adults were more likely to want to take the vaccine - 69% for black African adults, 55% for white adults - those who older are more likely to want to take the vaccine compared to those that are younger. Those that have a less than matric education are much more likely to want to take the vaccine than those with a tertiary education."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.