Cosas protests at Roodepoort school over apparent breach of school guidelines

Cosas has threatened to shutdown private schools that are operating in contravention of the new school guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - Student body Cosas has held a protest outside Charterhouse School in Roodepoort and has stopped some parents from dropping off their children.

Cosas has threatened to shut down private schools that are operating in contravention of the new school guidelines.

The Basic Education Department has gazetted new dates allowing private schools to operate from the 1st of next month and public schools will only be permitted to open their gates two weeks later.

The Gauteng Education Department said that it had established that the school was only operating its early childhood development centre, which is allowed under the current regulations.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona has encouraged independent schools to adhere to the new gazetted dates.

"Over and above, we interacted with them before the gazette to say, we encourage you to delay and they have virtually said 'yes, we will delay'. So, we don't expect to find any school during this week that will be operational."

WATCH: ‘Our decisions are expert-driven’ - Lesufi at Helpmekaar Kollege after school reopening confusion

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.