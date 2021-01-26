Concerns, scepticism amongst healthcare workers around COVID-19 vaccine rollout

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the vaccine roll-out will be the biggest and most complex logistical undertaking in the country's history.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa anxiously waits for the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive on home soil, there are mixed feelings among those tasked with administering the jabs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the vaccine roll-out will be the biggest and most complex logistical undertaking in the country's history.

Four hundred healthcare workers have already died after contracting the coronavirus and their surviving colleagues will be the first in line when the lifesaving doses arrive.

Doctor Tshepile Tlali on Monday said that he had no issue with taking the vaccine - he said that scientists had to jump many hurdles to get here and that the work spoke for itself.

"You can put me in front of the line – I am 100% sure it is safe. My concern is more about the rollout. "

There is scepticism when it comes to the mammoth task of rolling out these vaccines with the help of technology, vaccine cards, and data capturing.

One Gauteng nurse told Eyewitness News that she would soon take her place in the queue to get vaccinated but didn’t understand why some were not yet on board.

“Why has this vaccine been developed so quickly? I was part of the people who were sceptical. I would urge people to do their own research and for government to make the information known to the public."

Not everyone is preparing to line up - conspiracy theories are rife and baseless remarks about the vaccines have been made by influential politicians and lawmakers.

Health advocacy group, The African Alliance, has laid a formal complaint against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his bizarre prayer at a hospital last year, in which he asked God to destroy any vaccine containing what he called “666” - the mark of the devil.

