Communities along SA borders aiding illegally entry into SA, MPs told

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that communities living along the country’s borders were aiding and abetting foreigners to cross into South Africa illegally.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his deputy, Njabulo Nzuza, briefed Parliament’s Home Affairs committee on its efforts to improve border security.

The meeting also comes after an oversight visit during the festive season when thousands of foreigners and truck drivers were stuck at the borders like Beitbridge, raising COVID-19 concerns.

The Home Affairs oversight committee heard how the congestion earlier this month was as a result of COVID-19 protocols at ports of entry as well as stringent COVID-19 protocols in neighbouring Botswana.

Members of Parliament have also heard how at least 2,000 fraudulent COVID-19 certificates were confiscated from those attempting to enter South Africa.

Nzuza called on border communities to stop aiding those crossing into South Africa.

“The Traffic Management Corporation, working obviously with all of us, which means there was a higher inspectorate presence, but communities continue to allow and work with illegal foreign nationals who are crossing (the borders) by hiding them and making it very difficult to control the situation.”



Following its oversight visit, the committee resolved that a multi-departmental investigation be done to find out what went wrong at the country’s borders during the festive season.

