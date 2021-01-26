Cogta's Dlamini-Zuma to brief SA on Eloise disaster response

In Limpopo, roads and bridges were flooded, trees were uprooted and some people were evacuated.

CAPE TOWN - Government will on Tuesday morning give an update on its response to the devastation caused by tropical storm Eloise.

On Monday, the storm was downgraded to an overland depression, but Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were still bracing for more strong winds and flash floods.

Following devastating weather in some parts of the country due to tropical storm Eloise, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will lead a disaster response briefing today.

She'll be joined by Cogta MEC's in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Limpopo's MEC Basikopo Makamu said that it was too soon to celebrate the passing of the storm.

"The weather service is telling us the northern part of the province, especially Capricorn, can still experience heavy rains as we proceed."

He's urged citizens to prepare for more rain and flooding today and tomorrow.

