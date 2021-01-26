Civil society groups want Ramaphosa to extend COVID-19 social grant

The groups say that South Africa remains under the firm grip of a second wave of COVID-19 and the need for assistance to the most vulnerable remained great.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations are requesting a meeting with the president to discuss an extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant.

The organisations say that now is not the time to cut back on social assistance.

The national director for the Black Sash, Lynette Maart: "The COVID-19 social relief of distress grant for unemployed persons is coming to an end on 31 January. Many people are relying on the grant, even though it is R350, it puts food on the table."

Maart said that they'd like to meet with the president to discuss in detail their demands.

"What we want to discuss with the president is the extension of this grant and the increase of this grant to at least the food poverty line of R585 per person. We want to talk to him about the inclusion of caregivers' grant into the social relief of distress grant."

