Can your employer force you to take a COVID-19 vaccine? A labour lawyer explains

SA has no compulsory vaccination policy and the Constitution says '… everyone has the right to bodily and psychological integrity, which includes the right to security in and control over their body…'.

JOHANNESBURG - Workplaces are other areas that are seen as COVID-19 ‘super spreaders’ because of the close proximity of colleagues working together and sharing spaces like the office kitchen and bathroom.

There’s scepticism around the vaccine as conspiracy theories are rife and remarks about the vaccines were made by influential politicians and lawmakers.

So, how should workplaces deal with employees who refuse vaccination?

Labour lawyer Danie Pretorius said that it will all come down to be decided by the Constitutional Court.

“This is because of the various rights that people would rely on to say that you can’t infringe on those rights. For instance, the right to integrity, the right to freedom of religion…”

The Constitution, however, does limit this right to control to the extent that it is “reasonable and justifiable in an open democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom”.

“My view is that the greater good of society should prevail and the rights of the employer should trump the individual. We should rather adopt a philosophy of ‘we first’ instead of ‘me first’. It wouldn’t be a forced holding down of people but they should say ‘if you don’t want to take the vaccine then you can’t work and if you can’t work, then we don’t need to pay you’. There’s a variety of options,” Pretorius said.

If employees refuse to be vaccinated and several of those people fall ill, management will face increased pressure, making it more difficult to run the company effectively as employees take sick leave or self-isolate.



