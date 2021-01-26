Assault case against Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

In September 2020, Lorch was arrested by police after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Nokhupiwa Mathithibala, who laid opened a case of assault against him at Midrand Police station.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday confirmed that the assault case against Orlando Pirates' football player, Thembinkosi Lorch, was provisionally withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrates' Court earlier today.

In September 2020, Lorch was arrested by police after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Nokhupiwa Mathithibala, who laid a complaint of assault against him at Midrand Police station at the time.

In a statement, the NPA gave the following update, “Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the senior public prosecutor (SPP) and after considering such representations, the SPP took a decision to provisionally withdraw the prosecution against Lorch.

The prosecutor instructed the (South African Police Service) to conduct further investigations and the NPA will be guided by that investigation process on whether or not to proceed with prosecuting Lorch.”

