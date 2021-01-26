ANCYL’s Precious Banda decries the movement’s failed promises

Precious Banda shared her thoughts on Jackson Mthembu’s legacy during a virtual memorial held in his honour on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) task team member Precious Banda on Monday used the party’s tribute to the late Jackson Mthembu to decry the movement’s failed promises.

Mthembu passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications – he was buried in his home province of Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Banda had nothing but praise for Mthembu as his comrades continued to honour him.

She told those attending his virtual memorial that Mthembu’s death came before the transformation of higher education.

“The poorest of the poor have no connectivity in their villages. They are being left behind.”

Banda said COVID-19 was not the only pandemic to be about, highlighting the country’s battle with gender-based violence.

And without going into too much detail, she made examples of leaders accused of such linked to the organisation.

Banda called for the youth league to be handed back to young people, accusing it of having become paralysed by elders in the ANC.

