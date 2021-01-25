Zuma usurped power of legislature with proclamation on intelligence, Zondo hears

Mufamadi is on Monday testifying at the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former chairperson of the high-level review panel into the State Security Agency, Sydney Mufamadi, said a proclamation made by then-President Jacob Zuma on intelligence violated the principle of the separation of powers because he usurped the power of the legislature.

He said his panel found that the intelligence agency had factions that mirrored divisions in the African National Congress (ANC).

“Indicating that the civilian intelligence community had been turned into a private resource to serve the political and personal interests of particular individuals.”

Earlier, Mufamadi said he was now director of the Centre for Africa and Policy Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He explained that he had been part of managing the transition to democracy to end the violence and he contributed to the drafting of the national peace accord and national peace committee.

He explained some of his work: “To conceptualise the normative framework for the practice of statecraft in the functional area of security broadly defined to include even civilian intelligence.”

